Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. Portland General Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.30-$1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

POR stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

