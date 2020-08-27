Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.
PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 12,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.13.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
Potlatchdeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
