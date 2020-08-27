Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 12,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

