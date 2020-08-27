Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Up 7.6%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.92. 1,425,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,580,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $961.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. Research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk purchased 808,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $3,638,331.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,267 shares of company stock valued at $128,179. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Precigen by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

