Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a negative return on equity of 234.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

