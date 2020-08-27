Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMOIY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS:PMOIY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $265.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

