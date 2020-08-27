Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Boosted by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $55,403,421 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. 4,736,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $344.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.