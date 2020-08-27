Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Q2 worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 16.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $87,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,291.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Price sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,956 shares of company stock worth $33,978,398 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 442,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

