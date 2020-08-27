QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 9.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $82,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

