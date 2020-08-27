Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Down 5.4%

Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.70. 906,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,276,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLGN. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Qualigen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualigen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $104.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qualigen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualigen

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

