Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.37 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001007 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00047730 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00033514 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00035137 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.01514502 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,952,028 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

