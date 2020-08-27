Quark Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,281.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000318 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,969,098 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

