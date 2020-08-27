Quilter Plc Acquires 11,999 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us makes up 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $35,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,034,000 after purchasing an additional 993,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,199,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 914,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.24. 2,463,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

