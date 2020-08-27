Quilter Plc Buys 2,138 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Boeing by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.20. 29,396,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,116,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

