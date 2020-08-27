Quilter Plc Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.37. 3,008,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,081. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

