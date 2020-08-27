Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $308,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 6,231,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,530. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

