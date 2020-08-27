Quilter Plc Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

