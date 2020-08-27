Quilter Plc Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Quilter Plc grew its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,653,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 68,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 59.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 59,052.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 23,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 46.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $216.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,420. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.83.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.