Quilter Plc Has $103.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded down $15.61 on Thursday, hitting $1,628.52. 1,565,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,521.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,384.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,652.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.