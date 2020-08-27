Quilter Plc Has $13.07 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.53. 3,991,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,345. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.