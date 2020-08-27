Quilter Plc Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,033 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,861,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,621,563. The firm has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

