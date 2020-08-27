Quilter Plc Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,024 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.97. 3,146,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,834. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.