Quilter Plc Has $2.70 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

