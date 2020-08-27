Quilter Plc Has $3.95 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,771. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.