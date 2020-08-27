Quilter Plc Has $8.91 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after buying an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415,541. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

