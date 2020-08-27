Quilter Plc Has $9.29 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.13. 7,893,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $516.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

