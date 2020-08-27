Quilter Plc Lowers Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.45. The company had a trading volume of 262,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.03. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.