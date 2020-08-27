Quilter Plc Purchases 64,010 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises approximately 1.5% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.30% of Ares Management worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 113,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $4,257,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,630,553 shares of company stock worth $102,732,189 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARES traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.78. 628,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

