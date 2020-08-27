Quilter Plc Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.37. 704,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

