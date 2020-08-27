Quilter Plc Sells 1,223 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.40. 4,157,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

