Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 12% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) traded up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.81. 2,221,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,766,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 161.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.