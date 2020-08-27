Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Trading 10.8% Higher

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.30. 26,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 123,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 28.73%.
About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)
Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
