Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Trading 10.8% Higher

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.30. 26,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 123,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 28.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,650,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Reading International by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Reading International by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 690,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

