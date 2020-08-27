Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.32. 331,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 570,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

