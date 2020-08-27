Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for US Ecology (ECOL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2020 – US Ecology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – US Ecology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/31/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ECOL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.30. 127,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. US Ecology Inc has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after buying an additional 238,525 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,372,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after buying an additional 49,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in US Ecology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after buying an additional 89,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after buying an additional 201,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

