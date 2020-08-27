Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Boosted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.68. 713,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,584. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,648 shares of company stock worth $12,345,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

