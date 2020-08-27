Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Down 9.9%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 885,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 678,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

In other news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $252,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,702 and sold 46,000 shares valued at $389,720.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 229.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

