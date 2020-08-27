Revain Market Capitalization Reaches $34.83 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Cryptopia, OKEx and HitBTC. Revain has a market cap of $34.83 million and $610,100.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.01640446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00199435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00153442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 3,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,284,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, BitFlip, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

