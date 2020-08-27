RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,100 ($53.57).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHIM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHIM traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,686 ($35.10). 30,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,578.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,482.64. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 1,419 ($18.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,512 ($58.96).

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.