Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 21% Higher

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) traded up 21% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.09. 215,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 224,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.96.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 18,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $369,826.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,634. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

