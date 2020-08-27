Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 1-year low of C$25.52 and a 1-year high of C$34.10.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

