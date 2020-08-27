Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.95.
Shares of RY traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$101.90. 2,358,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$109.68. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.
In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
