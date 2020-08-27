Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.95.

Shares of RY traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$101.90. 2,358,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$109.68. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

