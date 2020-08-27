Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading 6% Higher

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $66.60. 9,878,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,485,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

