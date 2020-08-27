Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives GBX 1,835.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,812.95 ($23.69).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDSB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective (up from GBX 1,650 ($21.56)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,076.40 ($14.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion and a PE ratio of -7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,164.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,346.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.05%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.