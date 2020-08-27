salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $195,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares in the company, valued at $193,847,407.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $56.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.32. 62,941,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.68. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,512.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $277.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.