Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM traded up $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $122.73. 475,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. Stephens lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.