Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 11,623 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 8,699,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

