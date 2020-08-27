Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 251 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 351,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,398,000 after purchasing an additional 94,905 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,705,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $241.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

