Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,453 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

HON stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. 3,427,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,833. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

