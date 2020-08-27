Sandy Spring Bank Buys 690 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Nike by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 4,467,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $112.28.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,215 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

