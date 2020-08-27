Sandy Spring Bank Buys Shares of 100,681 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $694,253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $640,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $451,485,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

