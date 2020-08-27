Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $216,000. AJO LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,178,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,873. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

